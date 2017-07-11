    ×

    30. Montana

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 215 44 45
    Infrastructure 174 30 (Tie) 24
    Cost of Doing Business 229 11 (Tie) 8
    Economy 135 35 (Tie) 13
    Quality of Life 214 8 10
    Technology & Innovation 84 37 40
    Education 114 22 27
    Business Friendliness 75 26 23 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 27 35 40 (Tie)
    Cost of Living 21 30 24
    Overall 1288 30 22

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Steve Bullock, Democrat

    Population: 1,042,520

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.8 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.75 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 27.75 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.