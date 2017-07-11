30. Montana

Economic Profile
Governor: Steve Bullock, Democrat
Population: 1,042,520
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.8 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.9 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.75 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.9 percent
Gasoline tax: 27.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp
