21. South Dakota

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
South Dakota TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce181,47,30F
Economy254,827B+
Infrastructure161,37,38C-
Cost of Doing Business253,29A+
Quality of Life186,21,16C
Education91,27,16C+
Technology & Innovation47,47,41F
Business Friendliness162,22A+
Access to Capital10,45,45F
Cost of Living24,27,27C
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1369,21,20-
Economic Profile

Governor: Kristi L. Noem, Republican

Population: 882,235

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.9%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Avera Health, Black Hills Corporation

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

