21. South Dakota

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|181,47,30
|F
|Economy
|254,8
|27
|B+
|Infrastructure
|161,37,38
|C-
|Cost of Doing Business
|253,2
|9
|A+
|Quality of Life
|186,21,16
|C
|Education
|91,27,16
|C+
|Technology & Innovation
|47,47,41
|F
|Business Friendliness
|162,2
|2
|A+
|Access to Capital
|10,45,45
|F
|Cost of Living
|24,27,27
|C
|1369,21,20
|-
Governor: Kristi L. Noem, Republican
Population: 882,235
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.9%
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Avera Health, Black Hills Corporation
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence