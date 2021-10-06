30. Everett Harris & Co.

Everett Harris & Co., based in Los Angeles, CA, is ranked No. 30 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $8.9B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 51 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,590 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 21 in 2020)

Principals:

David Clark, President

Oliver Crary, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

everettharris.com

888 W. Sixth Street, Suite 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 625-2677