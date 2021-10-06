30. Everett Harris & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Everett Harris & Co., based in Los Angeles, CA, is ranked No. 30 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $8.9B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 51 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 1,590 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 21 in 2020)
Principals:
David Clark, President
Oliver Crary, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
888 W. Sixth Street, Suite 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 625-2677