38. The Burney Company

The Burney Company, based in Reston, VA, is ranked No. 38 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.4B+

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 4,233

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 47 in 2020)

Principals:

Lowell Pratt, President

William Stewart, Director of Analysis

Contact:

burneywealth.com

1800 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 510, Reston, VA 20191

(703) 391-6020