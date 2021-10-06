38. The Burney Company

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
The Burney Company, based in Reston, VA, is ranked No. 38 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.4B+
Years in Business: 47
Accounts Under Management: 4,233
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 47 in 2020)
Principals:
Lowell Pratt, President
William Stewart, Director of Analysis
Contact:
1800 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 510, Reston, VA 20191
(703) 391-6020