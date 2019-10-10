100. E. S. Barr & Co.

E. S. Barr & Co. invests in publicly traded securities as if it were buying into a private business. The firm looks at economic prospects, owners' earnings versus reported earnings and management's ability. E. S. Barr & Co. seeks a wide difference between the market price and the intrinsic value of the underlying business before it commits capital. The firm believes operating results over time, not daily price quotations, determine whether investments are successful.

Total AUM: $1.07B+

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 825

Principal:

Edward Barr, President, Director

Contact:

www.esbarr.com

1999 Richmond Road, Lexington KY 40502

(859) 266-1300